Marcos Jr. leads latest Pulse Asia presidential survey

Presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr remains at the top spot of the recent Pulse Asia survey.

According to the survey conducted last Jan. 19 to 24, he is the first choice among presidential candidates, with 60 percent of respondents.

Vice President Leni Robredo ranked second with 16%. Sen. Manny Pacquiao and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno are tied at 8% while Senator Ping Lacson had 4%.

Labor leader Ka Leody de Guzman got 0.02 percent, while Ernie Abella got 0.05 percent, and Faisal Mangondato got 0.3 percent.

“Of the people on this list, whom would you vote for, as President of the Philippines if the May 2022 elections were held today and they were candidates,” the survey asked its respondents.

Davao City Mayor is also the vice presidential frontrunner with 50% preferential votes.

Sen. Tito Sotto ranked second with 29% followed by Sen. Kiko Pangilinan at 11%.

Marcos Jr. enjoys the support of the majority across all geographic locations, as well as across socioeconomic classes CDE.

Marcos gained 7% from 53% in December while Robredo lost some of her supporters from 20% down to 16%.

“While the Pulse Asia survey was only released today, field work for it was done from January 19-24, too early to capture the impact of the game-changing interviews with GMA, DZRH, and other media outfits. VP Leni’s stellar performance in those interviews, added to the massive rallies that have come out for her during this first week of the official campaign, give us confidence that she has the clear momentum. We have no doubt this will be reflected in the coming surveys, and of course, on election day,” Lawyer Barry Gutierrez, spokesperson of Vice President Leni Robredo said in a statement.