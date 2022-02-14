Man faces jail, deportation in Dubai for assaulting 7 girls, theft

The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced a man to one year in jail to be followed by deportation for breaking into the house of seven Asian girls, beating them up and stealing their phones.

The case involving a 36-year-old African dates back to October 2021, when the girls filed a report stating that they had been robbed and assaulted by him.

One of the girls, according to her testimony, was attacked by a person who broke into their flat in Al Muteena area in Dubai. All victims were living together in the flat.

Another victim stated that the man put his hand on her neck, pushed her on the bed before hitting her face with his hand.

He took her phone and asked the victims to remain silent and hand him the money they had, she added.

He then pulled the first victim’s hair and robbed Dhs7,200 from them, some jewellery and all their phones.

Yet another victim claimed that they managed to escape from the flat and approached the building’s guard who closed the flat door so that the man could not escape, and informed the police. However, the African managed to flee.

A team of investigations identified the suspect who was arrested and the victims recognised him, the police said in a statement.

The man, on interrogation, confessed to entering the girls’ premises through the window. However, he denied stealing their money, phones or any other items.