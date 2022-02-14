Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Isko Moreno unbothered by El Shaddai endorsement of Marcos, poll survey ranking

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Presidential candidate and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno revealed that he is not bothered by the back to back endorsements being received by his opponents for the 2022 presidential elections in May.

The comment comes after religious group El Shaddai endorsed the candidacies of presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos and Sara Duterte.

“Ang pinakamahalagang endorsement na gusto kong makuha ay si ordinaryong Juan dela Cruz, si Petra, si Maria, yung mga tao sa kalsada, yung mga tao sa bahay, yung mga taong tunay na sasali upang iluklok ang kanilang pangulo,” Moreno said.

RELATED STORY: Robredo, Lacson, Pacquiao, Moreno will not attend SMNI debate

“So yun ang gusto kong endorsement, endorsement ng taong bayan. I am not bothered, basta ang importante, andiyan ang taongbayan, nandiyan yung silent majority, nararamdaman namin sila, masaya na po kami,” he added.

Moreno also shared his experiences during his motorcades where in he is being received warmly by the public.

“Basta ako magtutuloy-tuloy tayo, walang susuko, tuloy ang laban, at tayo’y maghahanap ng mga tunay na solusyon at mabilis na aksyon na siyang kapakinabangan ng tao,” he added.

READ ON: Isko Moreno hopes for Duterte’s endorsement

Moreno ranked 3rd and 4th at the recent Pulse Asia presidential surveys. Marcos and Vice President Leni Robredo are battling it out for the first and second place.

Moreno remains unfazed by his recent rankings.

“I’m always open to help. I need all kinds of help. Kailangang-kailangan ko ng tulong, at naniniwala ako na hindi pa huli ang lahat hanggang sa araw ng eleksyon. Kung tutulong yung mga religious organizations, it will be welcomed,” he said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

coronavirus philippines covid 19 philippines face mask

Metro Manila to stay under Alert Level 2 until February 28

2 mins ago
Al Rahba critical Covid 19 patients in Abu Dhabi

New facility set up for critical Covid-19 patients in Abu Dhabi

21 mins ago
iStock 1203552631

Most Filipinos choose health over love or money – SWS

1 hour ago
Dubai’s Museum of the Future opens on February 22

‘Entry tickets for Dubai’s Museum of the Future now available from AED 145

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button