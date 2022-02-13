Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE authorities warn against illegal fundraising on social media

Authorities have urged caution as social media continues to be misused for illegal fundraising in UAE.

This continues despite the UAE imposing fines that can go up to AED 500,000 against people resorting to illegal fundraising and seeking donations.

Many join social media groups to get the contact details of members and then solicit them for help in paying for their children’s expenses, or their own debts.

Maha Abdul Aziz, the admin of a social media group said many women members post ‘sob stories’ like a terrible medical or financial problem or a family emergency that needs urgent help.

Ahlam Abdulazim, the admin of a group on Whatsapp, said that last month, a woman posted that there were many underprivileged families and children who needed winter clothes.

Government authorities and registered charities said communities and social media group admins must be made aware of the law and warned about allowing such illegal posts.

