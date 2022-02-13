Philippines invites UAE in ‘Global Biz with PEZA’ roundtable discussion to explore areas of economic cooperation this February 15

The Philippines eyes to expand its trade relations with the UAE by opening up more investment opportunities for investors with a dedicated one-stop shop that will ease efforts in building and growing their businesses in the country.

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) takes its highly successful ‘Global Biz with PEZA’ series to Dubai it its first outbound investment mission after the pandemic. PEZA will spearhead talks with UAE business leaders and decision makers this coming February 15 at the Kempinski Hotel in Dubai, to explore how investors can maximise their expansion plans to the Asia Pacific region through the Philippines’ strategic location and young, capable labour force in a hybrid sesison that will take place simultaneously on a face-to-face engagement and online as well.

Speakers include Philippine Ambasador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn M. Quintana alongside PEZA’s own visionary, strong-willed, and ever dynamic Brigadier General Dr. Charito Plaza, MNSA PhD. Panel guests include PEZA’s own Deputy Director General Tereso O. Panga (Policy and Planning), Justo Porfirio Yusingco (Administration and Finance), as well as other experts to be announced soon!

The panel discussions will also be moderated by PEZA’s Promotions and Public Relations Group (PPRG) Group Manager Mr. Aleem Siddiqui M. Guiapal and DTI PTIC-Dubai, Commercial Attache Miss Charmaine Mignon S. Yalong.

BGen Dr. Plaza, states that 2022 is an opportune time for homegrown UAE businesses to explore expansion plans in the Philippines boost their reach in Asia Pacific region through an economic powerhouse that has witnessed a 5.6% GDP growth in 2021 and is expected to surpass its pre-pandemic numbers up to 7.1 per cent this 2022.

“UAE-based businesses can tap the Philippines as its key market in the South East Asian region with its competent, driven, and young employment market alongside its strategic position, bountiful lands, and conducive climate. This abundance of both human and natural resources makes the Philippines an accessible hub for trade and commerce that sets it apart from other countries in this part of the world,” said Dr. Plaza.

Esteemed guests will also witness the signing of MoU between PEZA and the World Free Zones Organization (WFZO) represented by its CEO Dr. Samir Hamrouni.

One stop shop

With over 417 ecozones across the entire archipelagic nation with specified and dedicated functions, sectors such as oil and gas, aquamarine farms, manufacturing, renewable energy, tourism, and many other sectors could benefit from a wide range of incentives provided by PEZA such as income tax holidays up to seven years, dedicated visas, and ease of business set up with its one-stop shop that will handle all papers.

“We at PEZA, have eliminated the hassle of going through numerous government agencies to process paperworks which could be quite cumbersome for investors. Our one-stop shop at PEZA will handle all of your requirements and concerns so businesses could focus on the larger part of their expansion plans here in the South East Asian region with the Philippines as their central hub for trade,” said Dr. Plaza.

To register for the upcoming strategic roundtable with PEZA, enter your details through this link: https://bit.ly/GBUAE_Registration