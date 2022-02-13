Ka Leody slams video of Imee Marcos mocking people for working 18 hours a day

Labor leader and presidential aspirant Leody De Guzman denounced Imee Marcos on the latter’s video that mocked people who work 18 hours a day.

The video that features Senator Imee Marcos, sister of presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr titled “Pagod Len Len,” cites a statement saying that “anyone who claims to work 18 hours a day is either lying or stupid.”

The video has drawn criticism online, with social media posts filled with stories of employees who render additional hours to make ends meet.

“Di naman ako makapaniwala niyan, puwede kang kumain habang nagtatrabaho pero the rest of the work, you have to focus,” said Marcos in the video as the parody also features Showtime Miss Q&A winner Juliana Parizcova Segovia, and a certain Roanna Marie.

De Guzman criticized the video stating it discredits the realities that an ordinary Filipino worker faces. He said Imee, daughter of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos said this as she never experienced being a common laborer.

“Hindi niya naranasan ang pagiging manggagawa. Hindi rin siya nakalinga ng karaniwang ina na may double burden ng gawaing bahay bukod sa pagtratrabaho,” De Guzman.

“Dahil sa kababaan ng sweldo, hindi lang nag-oobertaym kundi may sideline pa ang marami sa ating mga kamanggagawa,” he added.