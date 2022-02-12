Drone helps detect harmful pests, reduce food loss by 90% in UAE

A drone that helps detect harmful pests that damage crop yields was displayed at Expo 2020 Dubai as the officials said that drone technology can help reduce food loss by 90 percent across the UAE.

The drone, which also monitors wildlife, was among the technologies displayed at the UAE Innovates exhibition at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning, the drone could help reduce the food loss by 90 per cent across the UAE.

This can be achieved through early detection of Red Palm Weevil, a deadly pest wiping out date palms, and autonomous pollination of palm trees.

The use of the drone has also been expanded to detect worms in corn fields and monitor wildlife in protected areas.

Mohammad Almoosa, CEO of the developing company Code Three Fourteen, said the technology aims to ensure food security.

The UAE-based agricultural tech company is working with ministries, government entities and private companies to produce higher crop yields.

Almoosa said drone technologies help in saving the crop yields without affecting the environment and, “We are in need of technologies that ensure sufficient food supply for future populations. The drone does this by detecting and fighting harmful pests affecting crop yields.”

The drone collects the data, which is then incorporated into an AI system to improve the algorithms into detecting and predicting infected trees and has achieved 60 per cent accuracy in Red Palm Weevil detection.