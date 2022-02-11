Dubai deports two men for robbing female expat at knifepoint

The Dubai Court of Appeal has upheld the ruling of the Court of First Instance to imprison two Arabs for 6 months for robbing an Asian girl.

The prison term will be followed by deportation. The court also slapped them with a fine of AED3,000.

Earlier in September 2021, the victim filed a report stating that she had been robbed and threatened at knifepoint inside her apartment.

She said the duo knocked on the door and attacked her inside her apartment in the Global City.

The two fled after getting AED3,000 from her.