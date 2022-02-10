Abu Dhabi encourages residents to get fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot

The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre urged fully vaccinated citizens and residents alike to consider getting a fourth shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Sinopharm vaccine to enhance their health safety against COVID-19.

It is unclear if those getting the second booster shot (fourth dose) will maintain their green status on Al Hosn app for longer period.

The booster shot will be administered six months after the second dose or third dose.

Those in high-risk group can receive a booster dose three months after their third and fourth injection.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is being provided to children aged between 5 and 11 in accredited health centers.