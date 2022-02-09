US denies relations of release of Quiboloy’s FBI most wanted poster to May 2022 polls

The United States’ Embassy in the Philippines denies the claim of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy’s camp that the timing of the release of the FBI Most Wanter poster was politically motivated.

“The FBI’s release of a wanted poster for Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy follows a multi-year effort by law enforcement. It is unrelated to the Philippines’ ongoing presidential election campaign,” US Embassy in Manila.

The Department of Justice said on Monday that they are eyeing to issue an International Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) against Quiboloy but only if complainants will request to do so.

Quiboloy and two of his church associates are now part of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation most wanted list over sex trafficing charges.

“We may consider issuing an ILBO if the complainant(s) request it. Otherwise, we’ll act depending on the actual circumstances as they develop. Urgency or necessity for the ILBO is the key factor,” Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said in a text message to reporters.

RELATED STORY: DOJ eyes lookout bulletin order vs. Quiboloy

The DOJ has yet to receive an extradition request from the United States over the charges against him.

The DOJ adds that any requests from the US will be subjected through the PH-US extradition treaty.

Over the weekend, the camp Quiboloy is questioning the timing of the most wanted poster released by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“Ang timing nitong paglabas ng poster na ito ay very suspect. The federal jury indictment was made on November 10, 2021… There was also a warrant issued on that day,” lawyer Ferdinand Topacio said in a press conference on Sunday.

“Immediately, if you have a warrant, you put up a wanted poster. Bakit hinintay ngayon kung kailangan mag-uumpisa ang kampanyahan?” the lawyer added.

Quiboloy is a staunch supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte. He recently endorsed the candidacy of Bongbong Marcos and Sara Duterte for the 2022 polls.

Topacio insists there is no need to ask the public for information regarding the whereabouts of Quiboloy.

READ ON: Quiboloy camp questions timing of FBI most wanted poster

“That is only done when a person is actively a fugitive from justice, in hiding. He does not deserve this treatment,” he said.

Topacio maintains the release of the poster was to humiliate the self proclaimed son of God.

“We all have to be in a state of abject denial to say that the United States has not been interfering with our elections since as far as we can remember,” Topacio said.