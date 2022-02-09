Dubai visitor intercepted for fake residence card

A 26-year-old Dubai visitor was sentenced to one month in jail to be followed by deportation for using a fake European residence card.

The visitor was set to leave for Italy from Dubai last January, when he was intercepted by an immigration officer at the Dubai International Airport for presenting the forged document.

The Dubai Criminal Court heard the case, as referred by the Public Prosecution.

The Arab man told the court that he obtained the document from a tourism agency in his home country, but he denied any knowledge that it was fake.

He added that he obtained the document to find greener pasture in Europe.

Before his trip there, he wanted to visit Dubai.