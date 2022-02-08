Man jailed in Khorfakkan for trespassing into woman’s apartment

The Khorfakkan Court of First Instance has sentenced a man to six months in prison for trespassing into a woman’s apartment.

The Gulf national was sentenced to six months in prison on charges of trespassing into the apartment forcefully.

RELATED STORY: Chef jailed in UAE for trespassing, stealing seafood worth AED 15,000 at former employer’s house

The accused committed an act that would violate public morals by loudly knocking at the door of an apartment occupied by a group of women at 6 in the morning, and also tried to force himself inside by jamming the door with his foot and preventing it from being closed on him and did this despite seeing a lady behind the door.

The victim filed a report against the accused, stating that he banged the door loudly and entered the apartment in the early hours and was inebriated and entered the flat without permission.

READ ON: Man held for trespassing, spraying “magic substance” in nearby home

The Public Prosecution referred the accused to the court on charges of breach of public morals. His urine sample was sent to the forensic laboratory, and the report proved that he had psychotropic substances, which would harm the mind and the central nervous system. He was also charged for drug abuse.

The CCTV camera footage corroborated the victim’s statement.