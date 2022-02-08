Filipina, pet dog killed in accident at Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah

A Filipino woman and her dog were killed in a road accident in Dubai.

The woman died after being hit by a vehicle on a pedestrian crossing on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, as per reports from The National.

RELATED STORY: Father, son in critical condition due to bike accident in Dubai dunes

The victim was walking a dog when she was struck by a minibus near Shoreline 12 at around 9:00 am on Friday and the death was confirmed by a Dubai Police official.

Witnesses described a woman lying on the road near a pedestrian crossing and one British man who lives nearby, and was with his young child at the time, said the vehicle involved was a minibus used to carry construction workers.

The official declined to give further details saying investigations continue and no details of the vehicle or driver were released.

“My wife came running into the apartment and said there had been an accident,” he said, adding that the dog was lifeless in the road and the woman was around 30 metres further away.