Dubai unveils roadmap for sustainable transport to boost public transport usage by 2040

A top figure in the transport sector unveiled a roadmap for sustainable transport as he said that Dubai is on course to make its ambitious urban master plan a reality by 2040.

Bernard Tabary, chief executive of Dubai Metro operator Keolis, said he was confident the plan would help transform the emirate into a global leader in sustainable transport options.

The Dubai 2040 Urban Masterplan will divide the city into five key areas.

“The 2040 plan is a clear path forward and this city, and this country, have consistently shown its ambitions are not just dreams. If you take a look at where Dubai was just 15 years ago, it was nothing like it is now. I am confident it is going to happen,” said Tabary while speaking on the sidelines of the opening day of the International Association of Public Transport (UITP) regional congress at Dubai World Trade Centre on Sunday.

The urban transformation is set to play out against an explosion in Dubai’s population and the number of people living in the emirate is expected to grow by two million, meaning close to six million people are expected to call it home by the year 2040.

The city will be split into five urban areas and Deira and Bur Dubai will represent the emirate’s tradition and heritage; Downtown and Business Bay will symbolise the business and financial sector; Dubai Marina and JBR will serve as the hospitality and leisure centre of the city. Also two new zones are to be added – Expo 2020, which will offer affordable housing and will also be home to exhibitions and conferences, and Silicon Oasis, which has been earmarked as the new home of science and technology.