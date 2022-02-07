Ajman issues permits, vehicle registrations via new digital portal

Ajman Transport Authority has offered permits and vehicle registrations on its digital portal.

The Ajman Public Transport Authority APTA launched a new update of the digital portal for services, as part of its plans for digital transformation to facilitate the customer.

The digital portal allows customers to manage their companies linked to the portal, apply for permits and register vehicles and has many features such as notifications for customers and proactive services to renew permits for transportation, and management of permits, drivers, and vehicles.

Rasha Khalaf Al Shamsi, Director General of the Ajman Transport Authority said that APTA is keen to facilitate the services and the system will contribute to reducing procedures and time taken to complete the service, reduce human errors, and provide instant data that contribute to decision-making.

She said the authority is keen to take feedback from customers and employees on a regular basis, to improve the services provided through periodic questionnaires, brainstorming sessions.