Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Ajman issues permits, vehicle registrations via new digital portal

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Ajman Transport Authority has offered permits and vehicle registrations on its digital portal.

The Ajman Public Transport Authority APTA launched a new update of the digital portal for services, as part of its plans for digital transformation to facilitate the customer.

RELATED STORY: UAE deploys robots to ease process of services for vehicle registrations, license inquiries

The digital portal allows customers to manage their companies linked to the portal, apply for permits and register vehicles and has many features such as notifications for customers and proactive services to renew permits for transportation, and management of permits, drivers, and vehicles.

Rasha Khalaf Al Shamsi, Director General of the Ajman Transport Authority said that APTA is keen to facilitate the services and the system will contribute to reducing procedures and time taken to complete the service, reduce human errors, and provide instant data that contribute to decision-making.

READ ON: Vehicle registration with 14 car dealers in Abu Dhabi begins

She said the authority is keen to take feedback from customers and employees on a regular basis, to improve the services provided through periodic questionnaires, brainstorming sessions.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

PCADG Cagayan Valley 9 dead

Nine dead in Cagayan after van rams into house in PH

2 hours ago
iStock 1066865348

Two jailed in Dubai for selling fake currency on social media

3 hours ago
Dubai Metro covid 19

Dubai unveils roadmap for sustainable transport to boost public transport usage by 2040

3 hours ago
red onion

Porter, friend jailed for trying to steal onions worth AED 300 in Dubai

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button