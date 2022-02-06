Quiboloy camp questions timing of FBI most wanted poster

The camp of embattled religious leader Nd Duterte ally Apollo Quiboloy is questioning the timing of the most wanted poster released by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“Ang timing nitong paglabas ng poster na ito ay very suspect. The federal jury indictment was made on November 10, 2021… There was also a warrant issued on that day,” lawyer Ferdinand Topacio said in a press conference on Sunday.

“Immediately, if you have a warrant, you put up a wanted poster. Bakit hinintay ngayon kung kailangan mag-uumpisa ang kampanyahan?” the lawyer added.

Quiboloy is a staunch supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte. He recently endorsed the candidacy of Bongbong Marcos and Sara Duterte for the 2022 polls.

Topacio insists there is no need to ask the public for information regarding the whereabouts of Quiboloy.

“That is only done when a person is actively a fugitive from justice, in hiding. He does not deserve this treatment,” he said.

Topacio maintains the release of the poster was to humiliate the self proclaimed son of God.

“We all have to be in a state of abject denial to say that the United States has not been interfering with our elections since as far as we can remember,” Topacio said.

The legal team said they will not ask for special favors from Duterte should the U.S. moved to extradite Quiboloy.

“There is no need to. We have laws here and as long as those laws are faithfully complied with in the matter of a petition for extradition, should there be one, ‘yon na ang aming tutuparin,” he said.