PH nearly doubles increase in passenger cap from 3,000 to 5,000 per day

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) boosted the international inbound passenger capacity at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to a maximum of 5,000 per day.

Previously, international arrivals at the NAIA were capped at 3,000 passengers per day.

Airlines must ensure complete compliance with the appropriate entry requirements and processes for all their international inbound passengers under relevant Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) laws and/or policies, according to a Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) recommendation dated February 3.

“Airlines are directed to screen and board only those passengers who are compliant with the applicable requirements and protocols for international arriving passengers,” it said.

Beginning February 10, the Philippines will allow fully vaccinated overseas tourists from visa-free countries to enter the country if they submit a negative RT-PCR test taken within 48 hours of leaving their home country.

Beginning February 1, all returning abroad Filipinos, regardless of their country of origin, will no longer be needed to quarantine, but must submit negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test results.

Due to Covid-19 testing and quarantine facility limitations, authorities previously limited the amount of international arriving passengers at the NAIA.