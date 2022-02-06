Hearing for ‘Poblacion Girl’ incident scheduled this February 7

Prosecutors will hear a charge filed by law enforcement authorities this Monday, February 7, against Gwyneth Anne Chua, aka “Poblacion Girl,” after she left her Makati quarantine hotel to attend a party and later tested positive for COVID-19 in December 2021.

The preliminary investigation is scheduled for February 7 and 14 at 10 a.m., according to Prosecutor Honey Delgado of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

RELATED STORY: Police to sue returning overseas Pinay who skipped quarantine to party in Makati

Chua was charged with breaching Republic Act No. 11332, or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Concern Act, by the Philippine National Police’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group early last month.

Allan and Gemma Chua, her boyfriend Rico Atienza, and Berjaya Makati Hotel resident manager Gladiolyn Blala; assistant resident manager Den Sabayo; security manager Tito Arboleda; doorman Esteban Gatbonton; and front desk worker Hannah Araneta were all included on the charge sheet.

READ ON: Family infected with COVID by ‘Poblacion Girl’ mulls legal complaint

They could face fines ranging from PHP20,000 to PHP50,000, as well as prison sentences ranging from one to six months.

On January 6, the hotel received its three-month suspension order and a fine of PHP13,200, the nightly rate of its most expensive room. Berjaya Makati initially opposed the suspension, claiming it had no legal foundation, but then apologized and appealed the ruling. The suspension was lowered to two months by the city authorities.