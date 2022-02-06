DOLE to grant 50,000 OFWs AKAP financial aid from next week

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) plans to start financial aid payments to 50,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who have been affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic next week.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello has directed the release of an initial PHP500 million to pay applicants of the Abot-Kamay ang Pagtulong (AKAP), one-time financial assistance granted to OFWs worth PHP 10,000, according to Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) chief Hans Leo Cacdac.

“We’re working on it now. We’re working on the download. Very soon. My estimate is it will be downloaded next week. We will be able to start the payout,” Cacdac said in a virtual forum.

OFWs who will benefit, according to Cacdac, are those who have pending applications or have still not received the one-time financial assistance.

“This is pending is not current (applicants). That was delayed after Bayanihan 2 funds ran out around August last year,” said Cacdac.