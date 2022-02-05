COVID-19 vaccination of 5 to 11-year-olds to continue in PH despite petition

Vaccination of children between 5 to 11 years of age will continue despite a petition against the inoculation drive.

The vaccination will push through despite a petition filed by two parents to stop the drive.

The Department of Health (DOH) and the pandemic National task force said in a joint statement that they recognize the parents’ right to file a case and they will wait for the legal process to take its course.

“However, as far as the national government is concerned, we remain steadfast in our commitment to protect all sectors of society, which include children and other vulnerable groups. As such, we will proceed with the vaccination rollout for the said age group as planned,” the statement read.

Dominic Almelor and Girlie Samonte, who have children within the 5 to 11 age group, filed a petition before the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Quezon City seeking a temporary restraint order and/or writ of preliminary injunction against the drive.

The complainants are concerned about the provision of DOH memorandum No. 2022-0041 that says “the State may act as parents patriae and give the necessary consent” in case the parent or guardian refuses to give consent despite the desire and willingness of the child to get vaccinated.

The DOH and NTF, meanwhile, underscored that rollout for 5 to 11 years old is the result of careful study by health experts.

The agencies noted that no adverse events were recorded among the over nine million minors aged 12 to 17 years old who have been vaccinated.

The government eyes the vaccination of 12.74 million minors aged 12 to 17 years old besides 15.56 million aged 5 to 11 years old.