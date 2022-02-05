Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE lifts travel ban for vaccinated citizens to African nations from February 6

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) have lifted travel curbs to 12 African countries for citizens who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or those who have received a booster shot from Sunday, February 6.

The countries are Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Republic of Congo, South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.

The authorities also specified the categories of citizens who are allowed to travel to these countries as: Citizens who received the full doses of the approved Covid-19 vaccines in addition to the booster dose or unvaccinated citizens who are medically exempt from the Covid-19 vaccine.

The GCAA and NCEMA urged citizens to adhere to all relevant precautionary and preventative measures, and follow the health guidelines, including social distancing, wearing face masks, and regular handwashing.

