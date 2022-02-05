Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed attends Beijing Olympics opening ceremony

Photo from Emirates News Agency (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

The games were inaugurated by Xi Jinping, President of China and the event, which took place in Beijing’s National Stadium, known as the “Bird’s Nest”. It was also attended by presidents and representatives of other countries.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was accompanied by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, and Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to China.

The event featured many exhibited artworks and performances across music and arts, which showcased various aspects of China’s civilisation, its achievements and ambitions and athletes from all participating countries waved the flags of their countries, while the Olympic flag was raised, which was followed by the lighting of the torch, and a firework spectacle.

