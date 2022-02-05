Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Radio presenter in Dubai donates hair for cancer patients

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Dubai-based radio presenter Neeil Ojha who has been growing his hair for the past three years has donated his hair on World Cancer Day.

Ojha, a presenter on Big 106.2 (part of the Fun Asia Network) and UAE’s leading cricket commentator and coach, said: “The thought came to me when revisiting Yuvraj Singh’s 2011 Cricket World Cup matches while preparing for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup commentary. All that swag diluted by the harsh effects of chemotherapy was one of the things that occurred to me.”

RELATED STORY: Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed directs treatment for three-year-old Afghan boy afflicted with cancer

He added that he had previously grown his hair out for fun, but this time, he was motivated to “give back to the society in my own small way” adding that team at Friends of Cancer Patients, an NGO working towards the support of cancer patients, helped him guide through the process.

The hair will first be sent for processing and wigs will then be created for cancer patients, he said, adding, ” I am glad that I have been able to contribute to the society, and would want to spread the word out and encourage everyone to be a part of this.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Diether Ocampo accident feb 2022

Diether Ocampo injured from car accident

5 mins ago
Robredo to continue prosecution of pork barrel scam player

Robredo to continue prosecution of pork barrel scam players when elected as president

9 mins ago
FBI includes Quiboloy on 'Most Wanted List'

FBI includes Quiboloy on ‘Most Wanted List’

50 mins ago
NAIA Terminal 3

Fully vaccinated foreigners allowed to enter PH without visa for business, tourism from February 10

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button