Radio presenter in Dubai donates hair for cancer patients

Dubai-based radio presenter Neeil Ojha who has been growing his hair for the past three years has donated his hair on World Cancer Day.

Ojha, a presenter on Big 106.2 (part of the Fun Asia Network) and UAE’s leading cricket commentator and coach, said: “The thought came to me when revisiting Yuvraj Singh’s 2011 Cricket World Cup matches while preparing for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup commentary. All that swag diluted by the harsh effects of chemotherapy was one of the things that occurred to me.”

He added that he had previously grown his hair out for fun, but this time, he was motivated to “give back to the society in my own small way” adding that team at Friends of Cancer Patients, an NGO working towards the support of cancer patients, helped him guide through the process.

The hair will first be sent for processing and wigs will then be created for cancer patients, he said, adding, ” I am glad that I have been able to contribute to the society, and would want to spread the word out and encourage everyone to be a part of this.”