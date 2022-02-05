PH Congress ratifies SIM card registration bill to check cyber crimes

Deputy Speaker Wes Gatchalian has said that the proposed Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Card Registration Act could help law enforcement agencies in tracking down those who use mobile phones to commit crimes.

Gatchalian made the statement after Congress ratified the report on House Bill 5793 and Senate Bill 2395, or “An Act Eradicating Mobile Phone, Internet Or Electronic Communication-Aided Criminal Activities, Mandating For This Purpose Ownership Registration Of All SIM Cards For Electronic Devices And Social Media Accounts” and this now awaits President Rodrigo Duterte’s signature.

Gatchalian, a principal author of the bill, said all public telecommunication entities (PTEs) shall require the registration of SIM cards as a pre-requisite to the sale and the activation of the subscription to deter the proliferation of SIM card, internet, or electronic communication-aided crimes including terrorism, text scams, unsolicited, indecent or obscene messages, bank fraud, libel, anonymous online defamation, trolling, and hate speech.

As per the bill, all existing SIM card subscribers with active services shall register and an extension period of no longer than 120 days shall be allowed upon a valid written request to the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

The failure of the subscriber to register shall authorize the PTE to automatically deactivate or retire the SIM card number and it is the responsibility of the SIM card owner to report its loss or of any change in the information after registration.