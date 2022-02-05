Leody De Guzman vows 20% wealth tax on the 500 richest Filipinos if elected

The labor leader and the Philippine presidential aspirant Leody de Guzman has pledged imposition of 20-percent wealth tax on the 500 richest Filipinos on being elected to power.

De Guzman made the promise during the “Panata sa Bayan” presidential forum hosted by the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas on Friday and said such a measure would decrease inequality and the gap between the poor and the rich in the country.

“‘To reduce inequality, we need to impose a wealth tax on the rich up to 500 millionaires and billionaires to reduce inequality in our country since it is too far away,” he said, adding that using the money can support farmers, create jobs and improve health services.

RELATED STORY: FINAL LIST: Meet the 10 presidential candidates on 2022 ballot

When asked how he would implement the new tax measure, de Guzman said that he would encourage Congress to approve it. He also added that if Congress wouldn’t support his idea, he suggested that “people’s initiative” could be the answer to implement the 20% tax for the country’s richest .

“Congress should pass them, but if Congress does not do so, then we will use the people’s initiative method to get the approval of the law that imposes a wealth tax on all the rich,” said de Guzman.