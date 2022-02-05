Eight-kilometer-wide asteroid named after Filipino neurosurgeon Dr. Jose “Jett” Aguilar

An eight-kilometer-wide asteroid has been named after a Filipino neurosurgeon, who saved more than 1,000 children in the Philippines by volunteering his time and surgical expertise to treat their congenital malformations and brain tumors.

The International Astronomical Union (IAU) has named asteroid 1993 FN41 as 7431 Jettaguilar, in honor of Dr. Jose “Jett” Aguilar, a neurosurgeon at the Philippine Children’s Medical Center, Philippine General Hospital, and Cardinal Santos Medical Center.

The Working Groups for Small Body Nomenclature bulletin of IAU described Aguilar as “a Filipino neurosurgeon who has saved over one thousand children in the Philippines by volunteering his time and surgical expertise to treat their congenital malformations and brain tumors.”

“I am really at a loss for words. Not even in my wildest dreams have I imagined having an asteroid named after me. Honestly, I sincerely believe that there is a long list of more deserving Filipino amateur astronomers ahead of me, but I guess there has never been a Filipino, or American, neurosurgeon yet who had received such an honor,” Aguilar said in his reaction for the honor.

Aguilar has been providing neurosurgical services to Filipino children for more than 20 years and his recent surgeries include the successful removal of a parasitic twin from a three-week-old infant called “Baby Ned” in 2019 and he is also the clinical director of the Philippine Movement Disorder Surgery Center that pioneered deep brain stimulation surgery for Filipino patients afflicted with a rare genetic movement disorder.