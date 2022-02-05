COVID-19 symptoms become less severe, hospitalization decreases

Doctors have said that COVID-19 symptoms have become less severe and the hospitalization has also decreased compared its initial outbreak two years ago.

Doctors in the UAE said the symptoms have now become less severe, and hospitalization rates have decreased significantly mainly due to high vaccination rates and improved immunity.

Doctors are however reporting an increase in post-Covid symptoms and patients’ confidence has substantially improved over the last two years”.

Dr Mohamed Saifeldin Abdelrahman Mohamed, Pulmonologist, Thumbay University Hospital said at the start of the pandemic, coronavirus impacted infected individuals very seriously, where huge numbers of patients were being admitted in critical care with severe Covid pneumonia that needed oxygen support and a variety of antibiotics and anti-viral medications. “Two years later, hospitalizations and deaths have been reduced significantly due to the protective effects of vaccines.”

Dr Anitha Varghese, general medicine, Aster Clinic, said in the early days of March-April 2020, patients used to come with high fever, breathing difficulty, cough, and other mild symptoms and it was very challenging to handle their fear as “they all came with the thought that if they are Covid-positive, then their death is imminent.”