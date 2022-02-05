Latest NewsNewsTFT News

COVID-19 symptoms become less severe, hospitalization decreases

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Doctors have said that COVID-19 symptoms have become less severe and the hospitalization has also decreased compared its initial outbreak two years ago.

Doctors in the UAE said the symptoms have now become less severe, and hospitalization rates have decreased significantly mainly due to high vaccination rates and improved immunity.

RELATED STORY: COVID-positive individuals allowed to donate blood after 10 days of being asymptomatic – SEHA

Doctors are however reporting an increase in post-Covid symptoms and patients’ confidence has substantially improved over the last two years”.

Dr Mohamed Saifeldin Abdelrahman Mohamed, Pulmonologist, Thumbay University Hospital said at the start of the pandemic, coronavirus impacted infected individuals very seriously, where huge numbers of patients were being admitted in critical care with severe Covid pneumonia that needed oxygen support and a variety of antibiotics and anti-viral medications. “Two years later, hospitalizations and deaths have been reduced significantly due to the protective effects of vaccines.”

READ ON: Use of vapes, e-cigarettes aggravate COVID-19 symptoms – study

Dr Anitha Varghese, general medicine, Aster Clinic, said in the early days of March-April 2020, patients used to come with high fever, breathing difficulty, cough, and other mild symptoms and it was very challenging to handle their fear as “they all came with the thought that if they are Covid-positive, then their death is imminent.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Bongbong Pacquiao

Pacquiao vows to recover $10 billion ill-gotten wealth from Marcos family

4 hours ago
Quiboloy 1

Manila yet to receive request from US to extradite Quiboloy

4 hours ago
iStock 1217327573

PH Congress ratifies SIM card registration bill to check cyber crimes

4 hours ago
Ajman beggars Feb 2022

Ajman Police launch crackdown on beggars, arrest 45 in a week

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button