Bongbong skips KBP presidential forum for Korina interview?

Presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos opted to sit down with television host Korina Sanchez-Roxas on Friday after deciding not to join the presidential forum organized by the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP). 

Marcos shared a story on his official Instagram account showing him and Korina sitting down for an interview. 

Korina said that all presidential candidates will join her for the ‘Upuan ng Katotohanan’ segment which also featured Senator Panfilo Lacson, Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno, Senator Manny Pacquiao, and Vice President Leni Robredo.

Marcos spokesperson Atty. Vic Rodriguez said that the interview with Korina is only one of the activities of Marcos that day, 

Marcos earlier cited conflict in schedule when he informed the KBP that he won’t be able to attend the forum. 

Photos of Marcos surfaced online amid the ongoing KBP presidential forum. 

Korina has been one of the trending topics on Twitter due to the interview. 

