LIST: UAE now issues 12 types of work permits

Authorities will start issuing twelve types of work permits from Wednesday in UAE, in line with new regulations.

The work permits based on new work models announced last year will be issued by the government from Wednesday and twelve types of permits will be available, giving employees in the private sector the ability to choose from six different work models.

Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, earlier said the new labour law provides flexibility for employees and employers to determine the type of their contractual agreement that meets the interests of both parties.

Under the amended labour laws, juveniles aged between 15 and 18 can work at an establishment registered at the ministry.

The 12 types of work permits to be issued by the UAE government are as follows: