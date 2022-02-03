LIST: UAE now issues 12 types of work permits

Authorities will start issuing twelve types of work permits from Wednesday in UAE, in line with new regulations.
The work permits based on new work models announced last year will be issued by the government from Wednesday and twelve types of permits will be available, giving employees in the private sector the ability to choose from six different work models.
Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, earlier said the new labour law provides flexibility for employees and employers to determine the type of their contractual agreement that meets the interests of both parties.
Under the amended labour laws, juveniles aged between 15 and 18 can work at an establishment registered at the ministry.
The 12 types of work permits to be issued by the UAE government are as follows:
- Temporary Work Permit: For specific services, projects for a specific period.
- Mission Permit: For hired employees from abroad who will be temporarily employed on a specific project and for the duration of its completion.
- Part-time work permit: For employees working in more than one place for specific hours and days.
- Juvenile Permit: For youth workers between the ages of 15 and 18 under the conditions specified in the relevant law.
- Student Training Permit: For recruitment and training to 15-year-old children based on the relevant rules and regulations.
- Emirati GCC Citizen Permit: This permit will be issued at the time of recruitment of Emirati and GCC citizens.
- Golden Visa Holder Permit: This will be issued while hiring in-house Golden Visa holders.
- National Training Permit: Training permit to Emirati citizens according to their qualifications and sector.
- Freelance Permit: Permit for providing services to any person or company for a specific task or for a specific period of time. It will not need company sponsorship or a contract.
- Employment Work Permit: It will be possible to get the service of a worker from abroad.
- Transfer Work Permit: This will allow the services of a foreigner to be transferred from one institution registered with the Ministry to another.
- Family Work Permit: This will be for foreigners who have been sponsored by their family.