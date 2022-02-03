Latest News

Robredo: Gov’t is the number one violator of labor code for contractual employees

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

VP LENI ROBREDO FACEBOOK PAGE PHOTO

Vice President Leni Robredo intends to regularize contractual workers in the government, given a chance to lead the country. 

Robredo said: “The number one violator of the Labor Code is the government because most government workers are on job order.”

“Under my administration, we will exert all efforts for them to be regularized,” she added.

The presidential aspirant also vowed to support the ‘Malasakit Centers’, a flagship government project of the Duterte administration, by expanding its scope in different parts of the country.

“Top of mind, the Malasakit Centers. It is a very good concept, but I understand the funding comes from the Social Fund. This should be under the GAA,” Robredo said. 

“Malasakit Centers should be institutionalized kasi para hindi na pahirapan iyong paghingi ng tulong, isang umbrella na lang as far as health is concerned,” Robredo added.

Robredo said that this should also be expanded to cover those who are in the wards of private hospitals. 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

PR Offshore Block 03022022

BREAKING: Abu Dhabi announces vital offshore gas discovery 

13 seconds ago
emergency

10-year-old kid falls from 32nd floor of Sharjah apartment 

35 mins ago
pacquaio

Net 25 accuses Pacquiao of being disrespectful for showing up ‘extremely late’ 

45 mins ago
laptop 3196481 1280

LIST: UAE now issues 12 types of work permits

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button