Robredo: Gov’t is the number one violator of labor code for contractual employees

Vice President Leni Robredo intends to regularize contractual workers in the government, given a chance to lead the country.

Robredo said: “The number one violator of the Labor Code is the government because most government workers are on job order.”

“Under my administration, we will exert all efforts for them to be regularized,” she added.

The presidential aspirant also vowed to support the ‘Malasakit Centers’, a flagship government project of the Duterte administration, by expanding its scope in different parts of the country.

“Top of mind, the Malasakit Centers. It is a very good concept, but I understand the funding comes from the Social Fund. This should be under the GAA,” Robredo said.

“Malasakit Centers should be institutionalized kasi para hindi na pahirapan iyong paghingi ng tulong, isang umbrella na lang as far as health is concerned,” Robredo added.

Robredo said that this should also be expanded to cover those who are in the wards of private hospitals.