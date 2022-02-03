German cardinal proposes removal of ‘no marriage rule’ for priests 

German Cardinal Reinhard Marx revealed that he is in favor of lifting the celibacy requirement for priests.

Marx’s diocese has been the subject of a recent report of child sex abuses committed by the Catholic Church.

“For many priests, it would be better if they were married,” Marx told local newspapers.

His comments were made after an independent report revealed that there were 497 victims of sexually abusive behavior by 235 people—including 173 priests—in the Munich and Freising archdiocese between 1945 and 2019.

Marx said that he was ashamed about the outcome of the report. He also said that he is wondering if it’s about time to remove celibacy requirements for priests.

“I think that things, as they are, cannot continue like this. I always say this to young priests: living alone is not so easy. And if some say: without the obligation of celibacy, they will all get married! My answer is: so what! If they all marry, it would at least be a sign that things are not currently working,” he said.

Marx has previously offered his resignation to Pope Francis over failing to address the systematic problems in his diocese.

Francis rejected his offer and urge him to work harder to change the church.