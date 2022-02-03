Latest News

German cardinal proposes removal of ‘no marriage rule’ for priests 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

PIXABAY

German Cardinal Reinhard Marx revealed that he is in favor of lifting the celibacy requirement for priests.

Marx’s diocese has been the subject of a recent report of child sex abuses committed by the Catholic Church.

“For many priests, it would be better if they were married,” Marx told local newspapers.

His comments were made after an independent report revealed that there were 497 victims of sexually abusive behavior by 235 people—including 173 priests—in the Munich and Freising archdiocese between 1945 and 2019.

Marx said that he was ashamed about the outcome of the report. He also said that he is wondering if it’s about time to remove celibacy requirements for priests.

“I think that things, as they are, cannot continue like this. I always say this to young priests: living alone is not so easy. And if some say: without the obligation of celibacy, they will all get married! My answer is: so what! If they all marry, it would at least be a sign that things are not currently working,” he said.

Marx has previously offered his resignation to Pope Francis over failing to address the systematic problems in his diocese.

Francis rejected his offer and urge him to work harder to change the church.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

PR Offshore Block 03022022

BREAKING: Abu Dhabi announces vital offshore gas discovery 

14 seconds ago
emergency

10-year-old kid falls from 32nd floor of Sharjah apartment 

35 mins ago
pacquaio

Net 25 accuses Pacquiao of being disrespectful for showing up ‘extremely late’ 

45 mins ago
laptop 3196481 1280

LIST: UAE now issues 12 types of work permits

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button