Woman fined AED25,000 for assaulting policewoman in Fujairah

A woman faces AED 25,000 in fines after she assaulted a policewoman on duty in Fujairah.

Records from the Fujairah Civil Court stated that the woman insulted and resisted arrest violently apart from the assault.

Authorities put the accused under an electronic police monitoring system for her in her home in the Emirate of Fujairah, by installing an electronic bracelet to monitor her, provided that she stay in her home for one year for the first charge.

One of the two victims in the civil lawsuit filed at the Fujairah Civil Court submitted a newspaper, in which she demanded a financial compensation of AED 51,000 dirhams due to the defendant’s action which caused material, moral and psychological damage to the victim as a result of being insulted with the most heinous words. The policewoman told the court that she was harassed while doing her job in the Fujairah court building, while she was in her uniform representing the Fujairah Police.

The Civil Court held that it is decided that “the safety of the body is a right for every person, which means that compensation for the damage that occurred as a result of the infringement or harm to him is established, even if the injured person is acquitted and recovered from the injuries.”

Therefore, the Fujairah Civil Court ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of AED 25,000 as compensation for the material and moral damages sustained by her victims, and her obligation to pay fees and expenses, and for attorneys’ fees.

