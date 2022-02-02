UAE warns public on phishing attacks from fake food websites with ‘cheap’ prices on social media

The Ministry of Interior has warned the public to be extra cautious in clicking links that promise to deliver food at cheap prices.

Authorities state that there had been reports of electronic fraud crimes from these websites that lure and deceive individuals to disclose personal banking and financial data, and passwords

They reminded individuals not to pay attention to misleading and deceptive messages, whether by phone, e-mail, websites, chat applications, or social networking sites, and to ensure that personal banking and financial data and passwords are secured.

The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority advised users to check before clicking on any link or advertisement from the address (URL) to which it is linked and to make sure that the requested domain should begin with the address (HTTPS).

Authorities cautioned the public that personal data should not be shared with unreliable people or on social media platforms, which makes the user a clear target for hackers to access and use his data to achieve their goals and objectives.

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and the Digital Government have warned telecom subscribers in the country not to fall victim to deceptive advertisements that are published on websites and social networking sites.

Abu Dhabi Police warned of fake and fraudulent websites bearing the names of famous restaurants and stores, and they provide distinguished offers to the public in return for paying fees through which the balance is withdrawn after completing the payment process from the credit card on the fake site.