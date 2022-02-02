OFWs reunite with families at NAIA after eased quarantine comes into force

Fully vaccinated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) arriving in the Philippines enjoy the pre-pandemic bliss of being fetched by their loved ones outside the airport.

This comes following the government’s decision to scrap the mandatory facility-based quarantine for arriving international passengers, which took effect on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

With this new measure, OFWs only need to present their vaccination proof or certificate of full vaccination and a negative RT-PCR test result.

Upon their arrival, OFWs will go through the immigration counters. After picking up their baggage, there are designated booths manned by the Bureau of Quarantine and the Philippine Coast Guard for the verification of their vaccination certificates.

Among those accepted are the following:

• World Health Organization International Certificates of Vaccination and Prophylaxis

• VaxCertPH

• National or state digital certificate of the foreign government which has accepted VaxCertPH under a reciprocal arrangement unless otherwise permitted by the IATF

Once cleared, they can already meet their families waiting for them outside the airport.

All vaccinated passengers will have to self-quarantine for seven days. This time, however, at the comfort of their homes.

Those unvaccinated or partially vaccinated will be ferried by OWWA buses to hotel quarantines.

On Friday, the IATF scrapped facility-based quarantine for arriving overseas Filipinos and foreign nationals, effective February 1.

Meanwhile, entry of fully vaccinated foreign travelers from 157 visa-free countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman, will be effective starting February 10.

In addition, all arriving international travelers must present a negative RT-PCR test taken within 48 hours prior to departure from the country of origin.