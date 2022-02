Moreno admits going to casinos as councilor

Manila mayor and presidential aspirant Isko Moreno admits that he used to go to casinos when he was still a city councillor.

“Nung konsehal ako, nagpupunta ako ng casino lalo na nung napa-oposisyon ako. Nung naging opposition ako, syempre wala na akong halos resources. Meron akong nabarkadang Hapon na aking sinasamahan gabi gabi sa iba’t ibang lugar sa Maynila,” Moreno said in an interview with DZBB.

Moreno however clarified that going to casinos was to build relationships with foreigners who could help in building facilities for residents in Tondo, Manila.

“Do I go to casinos? Yes. Saan ‘yan? ‘Yung mga hotel. Ang mga hotel po may casino but it doesn’t mean you’re playing in the casino. Pero ngayon, para lang mapapanatag ang ating kababayan, hangga’t maaari, ‘ni silip, ‘ni dungaw, hindi natin ginagawa,” Moreno said.

Moreno was elected as councillor in Manila in 1998.

When asked about his vices, the Manila mayor said that he used to smoke when he was 18 years old. He shifted to electronic cigarettes when he contracted COVID-19.

“Nung nagka-COVID ako, natakot ako. Medyo nag ano ‘ko, nag-side step. Nag-ano na lang ako ‘yung IQOS. ‘Yun lang, awa naman ng Diyos. Kung ako naman ay umiinom, madalang pa sa pagbilog ng buwan,” he said.

Moreno however stressed that he is not a drunkard or into using illegal drugs.

“Lahat ng uri ng droga, ni hindi ko natikman whether it is curiosity, inggit sa katawan, barkadahan. Awa naman ng Diyos. Hindi po ako anghel pero hindi rin naman ako masamang tao,” he said.