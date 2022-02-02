Marcos Jr. denies secret meetings with Tito Sotto

Presidential aspirant and son of late dictator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. refuted claims that he has been secretly meeting with vice presidential aspirant Sen. Tito Sotto.

Marcos Jr., who is currently running with Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, warned that some rumors were circulating online about his wife supposedly supporting Sotto over Duterte to win the vice presidency.

“With absolute certainty, the bind that keeps the mutual trust and respect between myself and Mayor Inday Sara remains unsoiled. And it will remain so,” Marcos said in a press statement.

“Our commitment to each other and the entire UniTeam is unconditional and stronger than ever. It is unbreakable,” he added.

Sotto also responded to the issues saying: “I have no idea of what they’re talking about. I am Senate President. Involving me in fake news does not befit my position. It’s best if they leave me out of those types of controversies.”

“The last time I talked to [former] Sen. Marcos was way before we filed our COCs,” he added.