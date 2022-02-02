Malacanang: Not yet time to remove alert levels amid pandemic

Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles believes that the country is not yet ready to remove the existing alert levels for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hindi pa panahon para tanggalin yung alert level system kasi sa NCR, yes mataas ang vaccination but we still have to ramp up vaccination in other regions,” Nograles said in an interview on ABS-CBN News.

Presidential adviser for entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion earlier pushed for the scrapping of alert levels in cities with high vaccination rate like Metro Manila.

“Hopefully, the mutations will go the way of Omicron which is less fatal even if it is more transmissible,” Nograles said.

“But we cannot remove the alert level system yet so that even if we are already under Alert Level 1 and restrictions in terms of indoor and outdoor capacity are lifted and there are new variants of concern, we can quickly escalate to Alert Level 2,” he added.

Nograles said that Alert Level 1 may only be considered when the vaccination rate of seniors and people with co-morbidities reaches 70%.

“We do not deescalate until every 15 days so tingnan natin by February 16 if NCR can transition to Alert Level 1. We did consider this last year before Omicron happened,” Nograles said.

“It’s a little bit of a wait and see but we are hopeful and experts are being careful,” he added.

Presidential adviser for COVID-19 response Vince Dizon is also confident that the country will transition to lifting of restrictions by the end of the month.

“We are confident that the number of new COVID-19 cases recorded will continue to decrease, and the steps we have recently made are headed in that direction,”Dizon said.

“We have to bring it to the level last year before Omicron when there are below 1,000 or even less than 500 COVID-19 cases per day,” he added.