The Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai offers its visitors the opportunity to experience the “Saudi Seasons” to enjoy the country’s geographical and cultural diversity, most notably the spring season when roses bloom in the city of Taif, also known as the ‘city of roses’.

Taif has more than 900 farms that produce over 300 million roses each spring. It turns the harvest into rose water, as well as into some of the world’s most expensive scented oils. Rose oil is a valuable gift in Arab culture, and a popular souvenir among pilgrims returning from Mecca.

Every spring, the city of Taif blooms pink and red. First, the rose timber blossom in the valley of Wadi Mahram, then higher up in Al Hada, and in the end at 2,500 meters in Al Shafa, the mountains to the south of the city.

Because of the altitude at which they’re grown, these delicate, intensely perfumed 30-petal wonders are a little fresher in persona than usual the Damask roses. Moreover, these roses comprise an essential part of Taif’s financial system and identity.

Some of the byproducts of these roses are also combined into perfumes of luxury brands from Givenchy to Jimmy Choo.

A nook of the city’s brilliant Al Rudaf Park transforms into a rose village as soon as a year. In this attractive setting, dances, plays and exhibitions are committed to roses, alongside shows from rose farmers and producers, while parts of the park are carpeted in the flowers.