Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Taif roses bloom at Saudi’s Expo 2020 Pavilion

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

The Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai offers its visitors the opportunity to experience the “Saudi Seasons” to enjoy the country’s geographical and cultural diversity, most notably the spring season when roses bloom in the city of Taif, also known as the ‘city of roses’.

Taif has more than 900 farms that produce over 300 million roses each spring. It turns the harvest into rose water, as well as into some of the world’s most expensive scented oils. Rose oil is a valuable gift in Arab culture, and a popular souvenir among pilgrims returning from Mecca.

Every spring, the city of Taif blooms pink and red. First, the rose timber blossom in the valley of Wadi Mahram, then higher up in Al Hada, and in the end at 2,500 meters in Al Shafa, the mountains to the south of the city.

Because of the altitude at which they’re grown, these delicate, intensely perfumed 30-petal wonders are a little fresher in persona than usual the Damask roses. Moreover, these roses comprise an essential part of Taif’s financial system and identity.

In the so-called ‘City of Roses’, nearly a thousand of these rose farms produce over 300 million roses every spring. The harvest is taken to factories across the city and distilled into some of the world’s priciest rose oils, or attar, or as rose water. Some of the byproducts of these roses are also combined into perfumes of luxury brands from Givenchy to Jimmy Choo.

A nook of the city’s brilliant Al Rudaf Park transforms into a rose village as soon as a year. In this attractive setting, dances, plays and exhibitions are committed to roses, alongside shows from rose farmers and producers, while parts of the park are carpeted in the flowers.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1094143212 1 1

DIVORCE IN 24 HOURS: UAE Ministry of Justice records shortest marriage in 2021

7 hours ago
abu dhabi schools covid 19

Abu Dhabi now has nine schools with ‘blue’ rating, with over 85% of students fully vaccinated vs. COVID-19

7 hours ago
online restaurant order

UAE warns public on phishing attacks from fake food websites with ‘cheap’ prices on social media

7 hours ago
The Filipino Times Majestic sand dunes in Hatta 1

Father, son in critical condition due to bike accident in Dubai dunes

7 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button