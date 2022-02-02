Lawmaker pushes for ‘workers’ rest’ law

A lawmaker at the House of Representatives is pushing for a bill that will penalize employers and supervisors from giving non-urgent work to employees outside office hours or rest hours.

Under House Bill No. 10717 or the “Workers’ Rest Law” filed by Calamba City Rep. Joaquin Chipeco Jr, employers and supervisors are not allowed to give additional work outside office hours unless there’s an employee’s consent.

The following are also prohibited during rest hours:

• Requiring the employee to work;

• Requiring the employee to be on duty, to travel, or be at a prescribed place for work or work-related activities, such as attending seminars, meetings, team-building and other similar activities; and,

• Contacting the employee for work and work-related purposes through e-mail, phone, message, and other means of communications, unless it is for the purpose of notifying the employee of necessity of rendering emergency or urgent work

Rest hour is defined as any period outside the prescribed work schedule of an employee.

The bill imposes a fine of P1,000 per hour for violators should the bill be passed into law.

“Studies therefore have shown that under the ‘new normal,’ many workers, particularly those who are on a work-from-home arrangement basis end up rendering work beyond the maximum hours of work provided under the law. This emerging trend does not augur well for mental health of the employees, not to mention family solidarity,” Chipeco said in a statement.

“While acknowledging certain exceptions based on the nature of work and tasks deemed emergency or as urgent, this bill seeks to uphold the letter and the spirit of our labor laws, which is to respect mandated rest hours for our workers and prohibit the various forms of abuses in that connection,” he added.

Senator Francis Tolentino also filed a similar bill at the senate.