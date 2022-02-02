Father, son in critical condition due to bike accident in Dubai dunes

A father and his son were injured in a four-wheeled recreational motorcycle accident in the dunes parallel to Al Qudra Street.

Brigadier General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, who indicated that the force has witnessed similar incidents like this in recent days.

Al-Mazrouei said that two other people sustained minor to severe injuries after the deterioration of a recreational motorcycle, which they were riding in a sandy area of the Equestrian Club in the Al-Warqa area.

Al Mazrouei stressed that these bikes represent a great danger to their drivers, especially those who are new to experience with them, and it is rare to find one of them who did not have a traffic accident inside the desert, pointing out that the role of traffic patrols is not limited to the public road only, but extends to the practices that take place inside the desert with the aim of securing those present.

He warned against underestimating security and safety measures while riding recreational bikes, the most important of which is wearing clothes designated for riding four-wheel-drive bikes because they reduce fractures during a fall, protect the knees, elbows and back. He also advised riders to wear a head protector (helmet) because it protects by 70% from injuries.