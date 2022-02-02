Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Father, son in critical condition due to bike accident in Dubai dunes

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report47 mins ago

Photo for illustrative purposes only

A father and his son were injured in a four-wheeled recreational motorcycle accident in the dunes parallel to Al Qudra Street.

Brigadier General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, who indicated that the force has witnessed similar incidents like this in recent days.

Al-Mazrouei said that two other people sustained minor to severe injuries after the deterioration of a recreational motorcycle, which they were riding in a sandy area of the Equestrian Club in the Al-Warqa area.

RELATED STORY: Reckless, distracted driving injures 19 across separate incidents in Dubai

Al Mazrouei stressed that these bikes represent a great danger to their drivers, especially those who are new to experience with them, and it is rare to find one of them who did not have a traffic accident inside the desert, pointing out that the role of traffic patrols is not limited to the public road only, but extends to the practices that take place inside the desert with the aim of securing those present.

He warned against underestimating security and safety measures while riding recreational bikes, the most important of which is wearing clothes designated for riding four-wheel-drive bikes because they reduce fractures during a fall, protect the knees, elbows and back. He also advised riders to wear a head protector (helmet) because it protects by 70% from injuries.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report47 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1094143212 1 1

DIVORCE IN 24 HOURS: UAE Ministry of Justice records shortest marriage in 2021

14 mins ago
abu dhabi schools covid 19

Abu Dhabi now has nine schools with ‘blue’ rating, with over 85% of students fully vaccinated vs. COVID-19

26 mins ago
online restaurant order

UAE warns public on phishing attacks from fake food websites with ‘cheap’ prices on social media

35 mins ago
iStock 181874783 1 1

Woman fined AED25,000 for assaulting policewoman in Fujairah

55 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button