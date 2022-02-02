DIVORCE IN 24 HOURS: UAE Ministry of Justice records shortest marriage in 2021

Data from the Ministry of Justice also showed that the fastest divorce case was recorded after 24 hours, and another case after only two days of marriage between a citizen and a non-citizen, and another case after three days between a citizen and a non-citizen.

Several more cases were recorded in which divorces took place from less than 10 days of marriage to less than a month.

Meanwhile, statistics from the Ministry also showed that the longest time it took for a couple to file a divorce was after 47 years of marriage between an expatriate couple. Several other divorce cases were recorded after more than 30 years of marriage.

The year 2021 witnessed the introduction of amendments to the Personal Status Law, to reduce the number of divorce cases for unconvincing reasons, including presenting the two judges’ recommendations to the spouses, and their call for reconciliation before issuing a ruling to separate them.

The amendments considered that the spouses leave the home or work in accordance with the Sharia law and that customs or necessity does not constitute a breach of marital obligations, calling on the judge to take into account the interest of the family.

The amendments acknowledged that “if reconciliation is not possible between the spouses, and the abuse is all on the part of the husband, and the wife is the one who is requesting the separation, or one of them is a student, the two judges recommended separation with an irrevocable divorce and an appropriate allowance paid by the husband without prejudice to any of the marital rights resulting from marriage or divorce.”