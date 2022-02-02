‘Duterte betrayed public trust on Pharmally’ — Senate Blue Ribbon report

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee on Tuesday has found that Pres. Rodrigo Duterte betrayed the public trust due to his links with the government’s multibillion-peso pandemic supply deals with Pharmally Pharmautical Corp.

The committee led by Sen. Richard Gordon also recommended plunder, graft, and other criminal and administrative charges against Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, former government officials, and Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation executives.

The Blue Ribbon report said that charges may be filed against the president once he steps down from office.

“At some point after his term of office, charges must be considered against Pres. Rodrigo Duterte for what has transpired in this great anomaly,” the report said.

“After all, he was the one who appointed all the people who approved these transactions and aggressively protected and defended them when they were caught in this horrible crime against our people. In the course of doing so, the President attempted to diminish the Senate and COA (Commission on Audit), institutions that safeguard our democracy and integrity,” it added.

The report stated that Duterte betrayed the public trust in a number of occassions.

“The most troubling question remains – why was the President so quick to defend those closest to him once their names were linked to the anomaly and then so eager to discredit the Senate investigation, prevent his appointees from cooperating, and absolve them of any liability?” the report read.

“Why the massive attack and offensive based on false and unfounded accusations against a co-equal branch of government that was merely doing its job to protect the country not only from the unseen enemy that is COVID- 19, but also from perfidious enemies from within who deprived, for the sake of a greedy few, the Filipino people of the protection and succor that they needed during the most trying time of their lives,” it added.

“Unfortunately, based on the President’s own behavior, one cannot help but conclude that he was aware of, allowed, and condoned,” the report continued.

Apart from Duque, former presidential economic adviser Michael Yang, former Department of Budget and Management Procurement Service (PS-DBM) officer-in-charge Atty. Christopher Lloyd Lao, Overall Deputy Ombudsman Warren Rex Liong, Pharmally executives Linconn Ong, Mohit Dargani, Twinkle Dargani, Krizle Grace Mago, Huang Tzu Yen as well as Chinese businessman Lin Weixiong were also found guilty for plunder.