US Centers for Disease Control issues travel warning to PH

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised against travel to several countries because of high levels of COVID-19 infection. 

This includes the Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, Ecuador, Kosovo, and Paraguay.

“Avoid travel to the Philippines. If you must travel to the Philippines, make sure you are vaccinated and up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines before travel,” the CDC said. 

There are now 130 countries under CDC’s Level 4 alert. 

It also added Anguilla, French Guiana, Moldova and Saint Vincent, and the Grenadines to its highest level on Monday.

The U.S. government started to place countries under Alert Level 4 in December over the spread of the Omicron variant.

 

