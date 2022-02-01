UAE bans sale of two types of fish for one month

The UAE’s Ministry of Environment has imposed a month-long ban on the sale of two types of fish.

Goldlined seabream (Rhabdosargus sarba) and king soldier bream (Argyrops spinifer) won’t be available in markets and stores across the country from February 1 to 28.

This is part of the ministry’s decision to regulate the fishing and trading of certain species of fish during their breeding season and the move also ensures the sustainability of fish stocks in the UAE waters and food security.

Authorities said fishermen are required to release any goldlined seabream and king soldier bream fish caught accidentally in their fishing gear during the restricted period back into the water.