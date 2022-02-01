Guanzon alleges ‘senator’ behind delays in Marcos DQ cases 

Retired COMELEC Commissioner Rowena Guanzon claimed that an incumbent senator is behind delays in the disqualification cases of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“I will not name the senator here because his wife already knows. I was told last night that his wife already knows and then I already told the person in authority,” Guanzon told ABS-CBN News Channel’s Headstart.

Guanzon, however, refused to reveal the identity of the senator.

“It’s enough for me that his wife already knows and there’s going to be a war in his household,” she added.

Guanzon said that she will not file cases against the senator who allegedly deliberately delayed the outcome of the disqualification cases.

“No, his wife is already angry at him. It’s already viral. So that’s his problem. Let us focus on Bongbong Marcos as a weak leader. Let’s focus on Bongbong Marcos’ moral turpitude,” she said.

Guanzon said that the senator was among those who supported the appointment of Commissioner Aimee Ferolino at the Commission on Appointments.

“You know Commissioner Ferolino, lacking in experience in practice of law, was nominated and strongly supported by a senator, or at least one senator. That’s already on record, that she will not act like this if it’s not that senator who will order her because they are very close since they were both in Davao,” she added.