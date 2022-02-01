Latest News

Duterte hopes ‘Year of the Tiger’ would bring renewed strength for PH

President Rodrigo Duterte expressed his greetings to Filipinos and the Chinese community on the occasion of the Chinese New Year.

“This year of the Water Tiger is hoped to bring us good fortune and renewed strength as we recover from the COVID-10 pandemic and other challenges that have tested our mettle as a nation,” the President said in a statement.

“It is my fervent prayer that 2022 will be a better year for all of us, in terms of wealth, health, relationships and progress. Let us continue to demonstrate the ideals of bayanihan and malasakit, especially to those who are in need,” he added.

Malacanang earlier declared Feb. 1, 2022 as a special non-working day to commemorate the Chinese New Year.

