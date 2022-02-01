Guanzon no longer part of Marcos DQ cases

Retired COMELEC Commissioner Rowena Guanzon will no longer form part of the decision on the disqualification cases against presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Guanzon earlier publicized her vote disqualifying the late dictator’s son.

She also accused her fellow commissioner Aimee Ferolino of delaying the decision and trying to exclude her vote on the promulgation.

Guanzon will retire on Wednesday, February 2.

In a 24-page document, Guanzon said that while the Court of Appeals did not impose disqualification when it upheld Marcos’ conviction for failure to file income tax returns, the former senator’s “repeated violation of the law” involved moral turpitude, which is a ground for a candidate’s disqualification.

“Instead of setting a good example for his constituents to emulate, Marcos acted as if the law did not apply to him. Thus the inevitable conclusion is that he knowingly and deliberately chose not to comply with a positive duty enjoined by law,” she said in her separate opinion.

“Taken together, all of these circumstances reveal that his failure to file his tax returns for almost half a decade is reflective of a serious defect in one’s moral fiber,” she added.

Guanzon also challenged Ferolino to resign to protect the integrity of the poll body.