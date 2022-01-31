UAE top official warns terrorists: Provoking us won’t work

A top government official issued a stern warning after UAE prevented the third attack launched by the Houthi terrorist group.

“Provoking us will not work and whoever puts the UAE to the test will fail”, Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, tweeted on Monday.

“We do not see the threats and fantasies of terrorist organisations based on illusions as more than a passing matter that will be dealt with in a manner that guarantees our security and national sovereignty,” the official added.

Gargash’s statement came after the UAE shot down a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist group to Abu Dhabi.

This is the third attack mounted by the group against the Emirates.

Authorities foiled two ballistic missile attack last week and prior to that attack drones went over civilian facilities that left three people dead and six injured.

Dr. Gargash added that the recent attacks will not in anyway tamper the stability in the region.

The UAE military also affirmed its full readiness to deal with any threats and vowed to take all necessary measures to protect the UAE from any attacks.