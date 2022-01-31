Latest News

Puyat defends no quarantine rule for returning OFWs, tourists 

Department of Tourism (DoT) Secretary Berna Romulo Puyat defended the government’s decision to scrap the mandatory facility-based quarantine for arriving overseas Filipinos and international travellers.

“It’s very safe naman daw to do away with quarantine as long as fully vaccinated at may negative RT-PCR for 48 hours,” Puyat said in a radio interview.

The no quarantine rule will take effect on February 1. 

Facility-based quarantine will also no longer be made mandatory for fully vaccinated foreign travelers starting February 10, 2022.

“Self-monitoring na lang and paalala pa rin na we have to follow minimum health and safety protocols,” she said.

Former government adviser Tony Leachon warned that the latest decision could trigger super spreader events. 

