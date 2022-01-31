Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Mechanic jailed in Dubai for stealing AED 200 from colleague’s wallet

Staff Report

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced a mechanic to three months in jail for stealing AED 200 from their colleague’s wallet.

This will be followed by deportation and comes after the theft was discovered through a surveillance camera that the victim had installed at the scene of the incident.

Last September a man filed a complaint in which he accused his workmate of stealing AED 200 from his wallet and according to his testimony in the investigations, the victim said that he noticed the disappearance of money from his wallet while he was at work.

He decided to monitor the place and installed a surveillance camera near the place where he used to keep his wallet and found that AED 200 was stolen from his wallet.

He checked the surveillance camera on his phone and saw that his workmate opening the closet, they both shared at work, stealing the money and then keeping back the wallet in the closet.

He then reported the theft to the police and a policeman stated that the suspect was arrested but denied the theft. He had to confess it after being faced with the video clip about the theft.

